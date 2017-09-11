Competition Council allows Fortum Latvia to take over 3 heating utilities in Daugavpils

The Competition Council has given permission to Fortum Latvia energy company to take over three thermal power producers operating in the southeastern Latvian city of Daugavpils: BK Energija, Energy&Communication and Sprino, LETA was told at the council.

Fortum Latvia, BK Energija and its subsidiary Energy&Communications generate thermal and electric power at cogeneration plants. At the same time, BK Energija and Sprino also generate thermal power at their woodchip-powered facilities.





According to the takeover report submitted to the Competition Council, the companies’ operations overlap in generation and supply of thermal power and generation and wholesale of electricity.





Upon analyzing the information provided by the companies involved in the takeover deal and obtained by the Competition Council, it has been concluded that the takeover will not create or reinforce a dominant position, nor will it cripple competition in the energy market. The Competition Council has therefore decided to approve the deal.





As reported, in February this year Fortum Latvia signed an agreement to buy 100% in three thermal power producers - BK Energija, Energy&Communication and Sprino - operating in Daugavpils, the second largest city in Latvia after the capital Riga. After the takeover, the three companies will continue to supply thermal power to Daugavas Siltumtikli municipal heating utility, providing 40 percent of the thermal power the city will need in 2018.





Fortum is a multinational energy company, employing more than 9,000 people in the Baltic and Nordic countries, Poland, India and Russia. The company posted EUR 4.5 bln in 2017 sales. Fortum is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.





Fortum has been operating in Latvia since 2007. According to firmas.lv business information website, Fortum Latvia belongs to the Dutch-registered company Fortum Holding B.V.





Fortum Latvia turned over EUR 16.94 mln in 2017, which was a 0.6 increase against a year before, while the company’s profit grew 22.8% y-o-y to EUR 2.958 mln, according to information available at Firmas.lv.