Baltic, German MFA of different minds regarding Nord Stream 2

The foreign ministers of the three Baltic countries who met with their German colleague in Palanga on May 11th disagreed with their German counterpart on the issue of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline planned by the Russian gas company Gazprom to run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, reports LETA/BNS.

Photo: vm.ee

"Estonia believes that this is foremost a political, not a business project, which is incompatible with the objectives of the energy policy of the European Union and does not help along EU's energy independence and diversification of suppliers," Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser said. A similar view was expressed also by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius and Latvian colleague Edgars Rinkevics during a press conference held after the meeting.





German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas when meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday said that Berlin considers Nord Stream 2 as a business project and reiterated the same in Palanga on Friday.





"It is clear that this is one concrete issue in which the view of the Baltic countries differs from the approach of the German government, which sees Nord Stream 2 as foremost a commercial project of private companies. At the same time admitting that from the perspective of other countries by the Baltic Sea, the project has a fair amount of political, geopolitical aspects," Mikser told BNS on Friday. "Regarding one concrete topic, which is Ukraine and the future of the gas pipeline passing through it, it seems that it is being handled fairly seriously and it is being thought about," the minister said.





"At the same time, it is of course necessary to deal with the rest of the threats concerning Nord Stream. Foremost how Europe's general dependency on Russia is increasing and Russia may use the gas card to achieve political impact also in other questions. These are the issues which were to some extent addressed by the Europe gas directive amendment posed by the European Commission. It is definitely important to move forward with that quickly," Mikser said.





At the same time, the four foreign ministers had no large disagreements on other issues discussed at the meeting, Mikser said.





Topics discussed at the meeting in Palanga included the future of Europe, the EU's new multiannual financial framework (MFF) proposal, EU's Eastern Partnership, preparations for the upcoming NATO summit and relations with Russia. "We must pay political attention to the region and jointly support the Eastern Partnership countries in carrying out reforms, keeping cooperation with the civic society and media freedom in focus at that," the foreign minister was quoted by spokespeople as saying. Necessary assets must be secured during the EU's new budget period in order to achieve those objectives, he added.





Speaking about the upcoming NATO summit in July, the foreign ministers agreed that it is important to strengthen the deterrence and defense stance in all directions. Mikser added that one of the points of the agenda of the summit will definitely be NATO's open door policy, which Estonia supports.





The ministers considered the continuation of the EU's joint and firm policy important in relations with Russia.





The ministers also discussed latest developments regarding the Iran nuclear deal and topical EU issues, ministry spokespeople said.





According to Foreign Minister Sven Mikser, the topic of the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is the only issue that Estonia and Germany disagree with and that the German government that assumed office in mid-March regarding other topics holds the same opinions as the previous government, opinions that suit Estonia.





"It is clear that it is a single issue, in which the views of the Baltic countries and Germany differ. At the same time, the new government is still a so-called large coalition and it can be said that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has a very clear and realistic approach to essentially all security questions, including Russia, that are important for us," Mikser told BNS on Friday.





The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany on Friday met in Palanga, Lithuania. Maas on Thursday visited Moscow, where he met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. "He [Maas] gave us a fairly good overview of his meeting and the tonality of the meeting with Lavrov. The principle that there is no and can be no kind of step-by-step withdrawal from Europe's principles so far. So that Russia must fulfill its assumed responsibilities so that Europe could essentially change its approach and Russia policy," Mikser said. "Heiko Maas also told us about his proposal to restart talks in the Normandy format to try to once again reach the actual fulfillment of what was agreed in Minsk," Mikser said. The Normandy format involves Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia and was established to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Minsk agreements have not been fulfilled yet mainly due to the counteraction of Russia.





Nord Stream 2 will start supplying natural gas from Russia to Central Europe. The length of the pipeline will be 1,230 kilometers and it will run along the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline completed in 2012. The capacity of the gas pipelines is 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. If all permits are received, the installation of the gas pipeline on the bottom of the sea will start already this year and the pipeline should be ready for use at the beginning of 2020.





Several EU member states and the European Commission are of the opinion that Nord Stream 2 is not in accordance with the objectives of the European energy union and does not help to diversity supply sources.