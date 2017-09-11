Energy, EU – Baltic States, Investments, Legislation, Lithuania
Lithuania's EnMin, Danpower sign amicable agreement
The agreement was signed by Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas and Danpower CFO and Danpower Baltic chairman Burkhard Vogel.
The Energy Ministry's efforts to resolve deep-rooted problems are especially important for investors' trust in the state' commitments, Vogel said.
"The reached agreement will allow us to operate, at least in Kaunas, on the conditions the state promised us before our investment," Vogel said in a statement.
The deal ends eight administrative and civilian cases in national and international courts. Danpower will withdraw its claims regarding losses, worth 32 million euros. The German company will also withdraw a 35 million-worth claim submitted to the international investment arbitration and will also drop the case in the European Union's General Court.
