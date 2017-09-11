Lithuania's EnMin, Danpower sign amicable agreement

Lithuania's Ministry of Energy and German energy company Danpower on May 8th signed an amicable agreement. The company will withdraw multimillion claims to the State of Lithuania, and the State of Lithuania has pledged to meet its previous commitments.

The agreement was signed by Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas and Danpower CFO and Danpower Baltic chairman Burkhard Vogel.





The Energy Ministry's efforts to resolve deep-rooted problems are especially important for investors' trust in the state' commitments, Vogel said.





"The reached agreement will allow us to operate, at least in Kaunas, on the conditions the state promised us before our investment," Vogel said in a statement.





The deal ends eight administrative and civilian cases in national and international courts. Danpower will withdraw its claims regarding losses, worth 32 million euros. The German company will also withdraw a 35 million-worth claim submitted to the international investment arbitration and will also drop the case in the European Union's General Court.