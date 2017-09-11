Lithuanian government approves direction for amicable deal with Danpower

The Lithuanian government has approved in principle a direction for an amicable settlement agreement with the German-owned energy production company Danpower Baltic, with a deal likely to be signed next week, Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas said on May 2nd, cites LETA/BNS.

"Basically, (the government) approves of the direction for the amicable settlement, but we still need to finalize certain points and I think we'll have that amicable agreement shortly," Vaiciunas told BNS.





"The court has given us until May 10 and we aim to meet the deadline, but certain technical, procedural adjustments still need to be made," he added.





The minister said that the deal would be signed after its final approval by the government, but he did not give a date or comment on the contents of the agreement.





Vaiciunas underlined that an amicable deal was necessary for ensuring a good investment climate in Lithuania.





The Lithuanian Supreme Administrative Court on May 10 is to issue its final ruling in a dispute over permission for Danpower Baltic Taika Elektrine to develop power production capabilities in Lithuania's second-largest city of Kaunas.



