Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants down 12.1% in Q1

During the first quarter of 2018, power generation at Latvian hydro power plants dropped 12.1% from the same period a year ago, writes LETA, according to the information from the Central Statistical Bureau.

In the first three months of this year, the hydro power plants in Latvia generated 1.033 billion kWh of electric power in contrast to 1.175 billion kWh generated in January-March 2017.





Combined heat-and-power (cogeneration) plants generated 1.327 billion kWh of electric power, up 18% from the first quarter of 2017 when they generated 1.125 billion kWh of electricity.





Wind farms generated 31 million kW of electricity in the first quarter of 2018, down 26.2% from the same period last year when the wind farms generated 42 million kWh of power.





In 2017, hydro power plants in Latvia generated 4.368 billion kWh of electric power, cogeneration plants produced 2.968 billion kWh and wind farms 153 million kWh.