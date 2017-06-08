Energy, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Lithuania, Transport
Lithuania could use EU structural support for purchase of Independence LNG FRSU
"We are analyzing and will analyze all options, including borrowing money and using EU structural assistance. I think there are theoretical possibilities for structural support. In this context, it is logical to look at all funding possibilities and structural assistance is an option," he told BNS.
A study by the international consultancy Poyry Management Consulting has found that Lithuania would benefit most from purchasing the FSRU, named Independence, after expiry of the lease contract with Norway's Hoegh LNG in 2024.
Lithuania would receive a somewhat lower benefit if it extended the lease for another 20 years.
The energy minister said that the government had to decide on the future of the FSRU by the end of the year.
"Under the government's plan of measures, we have make our decision on ensuring the security of long-term gas supply by the end of this year. We will keep to that timetable," he said at a news conference on Wednesday. He would not disclose which option the government will choose.
