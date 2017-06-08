Baltic States – CIS, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 06.04.2018, 15:22
Nord Stream 2 receives permit to use the Finnish EEZ
BC, Riga, 06.04.2018.Print version
Nord Stream 2 AG today received the Government’s consent for the use of the Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for the construction of the planned natural gas pipelines in its 374-kilometres-long section running through Finnish EEZ outside territorial waters. The EEZ permit application was processed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, informed BC Nord Stream’s press service.
“We are very pleased to have obtained this permit after an extensive and thorough permitting process. It marks yet another important milestone for the Nord Stream 2 project,” said Tore Granskog, Permitting Manager Finland at Nord Stream 2 AG.
In Finland, Nord Stream 2 needs to obtain two permits for the construction and operation of the pipelines in the Finnish EEZ. The second permit is granted according to the Water Act and a decision is expected to be made within the next weeks. The company has already received the necessary permits in Germany.
The national permitting procedures in the other three countries along the route – Russia, Sweden and Denmark – are proceeding as planned.
Other articles:
- 06.04.2018 Tallinn Airport's passenger numbers rise by 13.8% in Q1
- 06.04.2018 Литва настроена на "большую борьбу" за средства на закрытие ИАЭС
- 06.04.2018 Россия ограничила вывоз алкоголя пятью литрами
- 06.04.2018 Дизельные автомобили из Германии "сбрасывают" в Восточную Европу
- 06.04.2018 Department set to move all prisons out of Vilnius
- 06.04.2018 Litgrid готовит трансформаторные подстанции к синхронизации с ЕС
- 06.04.2018 Lithuania will need EUR 780 for Ignalina NPP closure in 2021-2027
- 06.04.2018 Может ли США нарушить газовую монополию России в Европе?
- 06.04.2018 Литва просит 780 млн. евро на закрытие ИАЭС у ЕС
- 06.04.2018 Estonian EU presidency cost EUR 68.1 mln