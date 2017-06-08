Nord Stream 2 receives permit to use the Finnish EEZ

Nord Stream 2 AG today received the Government’s consent for the use of the Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for the construction of the planned natural gas pipelines in its 374-kilometres-long section running through Finnish EEZ outside territorial waters. The EEZ permit application was processed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, informed BC Nord Stream’s press service.

“We are very pleased to have obtained this permit after an extensive and thorough permitting process. It marks yet another important milestone for the Nord Stream 2 project,” said Tore Granskog, Permitting Manager Finland at Nord Stream 2 AG.





In Finland, Nord Stream 2 needs to obtain two permits for the construction and operation of the pipelines in the Finnish EEZ. The second permit is granted according to the Water Act and a decision is expected to be made within the next weeks. The company has already received the necessary permits in Germany.





The national permitting procedures in the other three countries along the route – Russia, Sweden and Denmark – are proceeding as planned.



