Lithuania will need EUR 780 for Ignalina NPP closure in 2021-2027

Approximately 780 million euros will be needed for decommissioning of the Ignalina nuclear power plant (NPP) in 2021-2027, says Lithuania's Energy Vice-Minister Lina Sabaitiene, reports LETA/BNS.

In her words, it is still unclear how much the European Union (EU) will be able to earmark from the future financial perspective.





"In the nearest perspective, we are asking for 780 million euros. It is the starting point for the negotiations. It is very important for us to first of all secure a positive attitude that Europe should demonstrate solidarity. The sums will probably come later, the goal now is to facilitate the belief that we can close the power plant together with the European Union," Sabaitiene told BNS after visiting the Ignalina power plant with delegation of members of the European Parliament (EP) on Thursday.





According to calculations, the decommissioning will require another 1.3 billion euros, said the vice-minister, adding that the European Commission's initial proposal on the Ignalina budget in the 2021-2027 financial perspective should be submitted in early May. Decommissioning of the Ignalina NPP has received 450.8 million euros from the EU budget in 2014-2020 and 837.4 million euros in 2007-2013.





In addition to the EU donor money, closure of the nuclear utility is financed from a national fund, which contributes 14 percent of the project value. The government last year decided that Lithuania should keep the level until final decommissioning of the power plant in 2038.