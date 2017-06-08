Lithuanian EnMin: there is hope that Nord Stream 2 won't be built

Lithuania's Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas says he still has hope that the second line of the Nord Stream gas pipeline on the bottom of the Baltic Sea will not be built, reports LETA/BNS.

"Germany has issued construction permits, however, the construction has not been started. (…) We need to realize that Germany in changing governments, and the new government is formulating its political trends and there is certain hope (that Nord Stream 2 will not be constructed)," the minister told Ziniu Radijas news radio on Wednesday morning.





The energy minister said he would go to Germany later in April to discuss the Nord Stream matter among other issues.





European Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete responsible for climate policy and energy said last year that Nord Stream 2 was inconsistent with EU energy policy objectives.





In a letter to leaders of European parliaments in March, parliamentary speakers of the three Baltic states and Poland dismissed Nord Stream as an instrument of Russia's state politics that would make Europe more dependent on Russia.