Baltic States – CIS, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Legislation, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 04.04.2018, 13:39
Lithuanian EnMin: there is hope that Nord Stream 2 won't be built
"Germany has issued construction permits, however, the construction has not been started. (…) We need to realize that Germany in changing governments, and the new government is formulating its political trends and there is certain hope (that Nord Stream 2 will not be constructed)," the minister told Ziniu Radijas news radio on Wednesday morning.
The energy minister said he would go to Germany later in April to discuss the Nord Stream matter among other issues.
European Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete responsible for climate policy and energy said last year that Nord Stream 2 was inconsistent with EU energy policy objectives.
In a letter to leaders of European parliaments in March, parliamentary speakers of the three Baltic states and Poland dismissed Nord Stream as an instrument of Russia's state politics that would make Europe more dependent on Russia.
- 04.04.2018 Estonian PM: production must be automatized to solve labor shortage
- 04.04.2018 Lithuanian reviewers: Trump used summit with Baltic leaders for domestic politics
- 04.04.2018 Rietumu Banka closes 2017 with EUR 33.034 mln profit
- 04.04.2018 Grybauskaite: deals signed in US will help reduce Russian gas supplies monopoly
- 04.04.2018 Цены на сливочное масло повысились в ЕС и понизились в Латвии
- 04.04.2018 Цена на электроэнергию в Балтии снизилась с падением спроса
- 04.04.2018 Lithuania's new car market grows by 16% in Q1
- 04.04.2018 Trump dubs Baltic states as example for other NATO countries for defense financing
- 04.04.2018 Estonia supports idea of 2 power links with Poland
- 04.04.2018 Чем "Северный поток — 2" грозит украинским потребителям