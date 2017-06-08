Baltic States – CIS, Energy, Gas, Legislation, Lithuania
Grybauskaite: deals signed in US will help reduce Russian gas supplies monopoly
04.04.2018
The cooperation memorandums signed between Lithuanian companies and Freeport LNG, the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier and operator of the future export operator, represent one more step towards getting rid of Russia's gas supply monopoly that has lasted for six decades, Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite says, cites LETA/BNS.
"This agreement enhances friendship between Lithuania and the US in the area of energy that is key to both countries as it opens avenues for talks and cooperation on matters of strategic development," Grybauskaite said in a press release circulated by the President's Office.
The president who was present at the signing of the deals in Washington D.C. says that the memorandums signed by the Lithuanian LNG terminal operator Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda Oil) and Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas (Lithuanian Gas Supply) should promote the export of American gas to Europe, enhance economic cooperation between Lithuania and the US and facilitate the joint development of new commercial and investment projects.
