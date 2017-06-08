Estonia supports idea of 2 power links with Poland

As the Baltic countries ready for synchronization of their electricity networks with continental Europe, Estonia is awaiting results of the final study, as they should determine whether Tallinn will support one or two links with Poland. Nevertheless, Estonia's Economy and Infrastructure Minister Kadri Simson has restated support to building the second interconnection, reports LETA/BNS.

"For Estonia it is a matter of energy security. That's why we are preparing two lines. We are open for different solutions, and we will base on the study that will be made by three TSO (Transmission System Operators) and this will be published in April. Basically, according to that we will see what will be the costs of different solutions. (…) Most probably, we don't know for sure, only LitPol 1 will be not enough, it will bring us additional costs, that will be too expensive for our consumers," Simson told journalists after meeting with Lithuania's Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas in Vilnius on Tuesday.





In her words, Estonia supports the plans of synchronizing the Baltic grids with Europe via Poland. It is important for the Baltic countries to reach a final political agreement shortly.





"Right now Estonian position is that we are working towards synchronization through Poland. And this the only option right now, that we are working with. (…) We are working to achieve this. We are very willing to move forward. We do also see strong support from European Commission side, from every level. We are very positive if we agree politically by June, then we'll get also financing already from this financial period. So, there is a very strong support from the commission side for our desynchronization plan," said the Estonian minister.





Lithuania's energy minister, Vaiciunaas, said the countries should first of all receive technical conclusions of the synchronization potential before making political decisions.





"Our assessment of one line was based and is still based on the argument that the capacity of the link with Poland is rather extensive (…), and the final answers on technical sufficiency for our safety should be received after completion of the two studies," Vaiciunas told journalists.





In his words, interim results of the dynamic study are expected shortly, with the final results to be received in May.





Two new synchronization studies are about to be completed, namely, of dynamic analysis and system frequently stability. The first one is analyzing three scenarios: one or two LitPol Link lines and the current link together with a direct current sea cable between Poland and Lithuania.





Lithuania has proposed using the existing electricity line with Poland, while Latvia and Estonia used to say that the current link was insufficient for the synchronization, as security would only be boosted by the second link.





Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas has said that his country wants to implement the project for synchronizing the Baltic power grids with the continental European network via Poland as soon as possible.





The Baltic nations aim to disconnect their grids from the post-Soviet energy system in the so-called BRELL ring in an effort to reduce their dependence on Russia.