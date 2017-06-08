Baltic States – CIS, Belarus, Energy, Legislation, Lithuania, Nuclear power plant
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 28.03.2018, 15:15
EnergMin bans use of Kruonis plant capacities for Astravyets NPP
The document revises the rules for the use of electricity grid, the Energy Ministry said.
The Lithuanian parliament has passed a law, listing the Belarusian power plant as unsafe and threatening Lithuania's national security, the environment and public health.
Belarus turned to the Lithuanian government back in 2015 for the possibility to use Kruonis' services, and Lithuania then responded this would not be possible.
Total capacities of the Kruonis facility is 900 megawatts, including 400 MW used as a reserve that is activated in case of interruptions of power supplies to Lithuania.
The Astravyets NPP is being built some 50 km from Vilnius by the Russian corporation Rosatom. Lithuania's government fears that the construction is underway in violation of safety standards and could hinder the Baltic plans of synchronizing their electricity systems with Western Europe. Meanwhile, Belarus maintains the construction is in compliance with all safety requirements.
- 28.03.2018 The turnover of retail trade in Lithuania decreased by 1.1% in February
- 28.03.2018 Marriott to open 1st hotel in Lithuania in April
- 28.03.2018 If EU reduced funding, Lithuanian Railways would lack money for Rail Baltica
- 28.03.2018 Первый в Литве отель Marriott откроется в апреле
- 28.03.2018 Литовской Lietuvos gelezinkeliai может не хватить средств на Rail Baltica
- 28.03.2018 JYSK меняет имидж и стратегию в Балтии и Беларуси
- 28.03.2018 Lithuania's advertisement market grows 3.8% in 2017
- 28.03.2018 Most Tartu, Tartu County residents against wood refinery
- 28.03.2018 Объемы розничной торговли в 2018 году в Литве выросли на 4,2%
- 28.03.2018 Declaration between Lithuanian government, Orlen stipulates modernization, jobs