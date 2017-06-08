EnergMin bans use of Kruonis plant capacities for Astravyets NPP

The reserve capacities of the Kruonis Pumped Storage Plant operated by the Lithuanian state-run energy holding Lietuvos Energija will not be used for the needs of the Astravyets nuclear power plant (NPP) under construction in Belarus, under a decree signed by the energy ministry on March 27th, informs LETA/BNS.

The document revises the rules for the use of electricity grid, the Energy Ministry said.





The Lithuanian parliament has passed a law, listing the Belarusian power plant as unsafe and threatening Lithuania's national security, the environment and public health.





Belarus turned to the Lithuanian government back in 2015 for the possibility to use Kruonis' services, and Lithuania then responded this would not be possible.





Total capacities of the Kruonis facility is 900 megawatts, including 400 MW used as a reserve that is activated in case of interruptions of power supplies to Lithuania.





The Astravyets NPP is being built some 50 km from Vilnius by the Russian corporation Rosatom. Lithuania's government fears that the construction is underway in violation of safety standards and could hinder the Baltic plans of synchronizing their electricity systems with Western Europe. Meanwhile, Belarus maintains the construction is in compliance with all safety requirements.