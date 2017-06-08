Estonian speaker promises to join statement against Nord Stream 2

Speaker of the Estonian parliament Eiki Nestor will join a statement against Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was signed by the parliamentary speakers of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland in Vilnius on Sunday, reports LETA/BNS.

"Estonia considers Nord Stream 2 to be a political project," Nestor was quoted by parliament spokespeople as saying. "We wish for a fast discussion concerning the changing of the gas directive in the Council of the European Union," he said.





On the basis of the amendments to the directive, the provisions of the energy law of the European Union must apply to all pipelines that come from countries not part of the European Union. "The joint statement of the parliament supports those principles," Nestor said.





"I have informed my colleagues of the decision to sign the joint statement," he said. "The reason why I am doing it today is simple. On behalf of Estonia, I only sign those statements, which I have familiarized myself with before. The statement was born from cooperation between Lithuania and Poland. I also received the text of the statement this morning and decided to join," Nestor said.





Lithuanian speaker Viktoras Pranckietis, Latvian speaker Inara Murniece and Polish speaker Marek Kuchcinski in Vilnius on Sunday signed the joint statement against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline projected on the bottom of the Baltic Sea.





The letter said that Nord Stream 2 is not about diversification of gas supply sources, but rather about deepening of energy dependence of the EU, and especially of Central and Eastern European countries, on Russia and, consequently, maintaining their vulnerability.





Meanwhile, speaker of the Supreme Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy expressed support to the document, pledging to put his signature under it.