Kalvitis’, Godmanis’ governments had allowed unlimited issue of renewable energy licenses

The decision made by the governments of then prime ministers Aigars Kalvitis and Ivars Godmanis opened the door for unlimited issue of renewable energy licenses that introduced the mandatory purchase component (MPC), which is the part of the electricity price used to subsidize green energy producers, said Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens (Unity) at the Saeima debate reports LETA.

Aseradens said that the history of MPC is a "fundamental, national and macroeconomic mistake". Latvia, in this case, "has fallen into a trap of easy money profiteers", the minister said.





The politician said that the MPC story started in 1998 with a special tariff support to the small hydro power plants. The door for unlimited issue of renewable energy licenses was opened after Latvia joined the EU and Kalvitis’ government adopted the respective Cabinet of Ministers regulations.





Aseradens in his report explained what the Economics Ministry has done to improve the situation.