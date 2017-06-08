Energy, Energy Market, Latvia
Kalvitis’, Godmanis’ governments had allowed unlimited issue of renewable energy licenses
BC, Riga , 09.03.2018.
The decision made by the governments of then prime ministers Aigars Kalvitis and Ivars Godmanis opened the door for unlimited issue of renewable energy licenses that introduced the mandatory purchase component (MPC), which is the part of the electricity price used to subsidize green energy producers, said Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens (Unity) at the Saeima debate reports LETA.
Aseradens said that the history of MPC is a
"fundamental, national and macroeconomic mistake". Latvia, in this
case, "has fallen into a trap of easy money profiteers", the minister
said.
The politician said that the MPC story started in 1998 with
a special tariff support to the small hydro power plants. The door for
unlimited issue of renewable energy licenses was opened after Latvia joined the
EU and Kalvitis’ government adopted the respective Cabinet of Ministers
regulations.
Aseradens in his report explained what the Economics
Ministry has done to improve the situation.
