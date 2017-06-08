Electricity price grows in all Nord Pool price areas in February

The rate of increase was 17% in price areas Finland and Estonia, and approximately 16 percent in Latvia and Lithuania. The average price of electricity in the latter two countries was 43.48 euros and 43.49 euros, respectively.





The Nord Pool system price was 39.58 euros in February, marking an increase of 20%, Elering said.





Electric power flows between Estonia and Finland were in the direction of Estonia for 53 percent of the time and in the direction of Finland for 32% of the time. During 14% of the hours there was no trading on the day-ahead market.





Power flows between Estonia and Latvia moved in the direction of Latvia for 71% of the time and vice versa for 19% of the time, with no trade taking place during one-tenth of the hours.





There were no bottlenecks in the interconnection between Estonia and Finland in February. The full capacity available in the Estonia-Latvia interconnection was utilized in 11% of the hours.





Elering earned 428,000 euros in revenue from cross-border transmission capacity distribution in the second month of the year.





The price of carbon dioxide emission credits, which affects the production cost of electricity, was in the region of 8.78-10.13 euros per ton, compared with 4.89-5.38 euros in February a year ago.





Based on electricity futures prices on the NASDAQ OMX exchange, the average electricity price for Estonia is expected to be 44.52 euros per megawatt-hour in March and 39.2 euros in April.



