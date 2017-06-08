Nord Stream 2 and Leningrad Region Sign Cooperation Agreement

Nord Stream 2 and the Government of the Leningrad Region will cooperate in the implementation of the Environmental and Community Initiatives Strategy developed by the company for the project in Russia. Environmental protection and social infrastructure are key focus areas.

The Governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, and Nord Stream 2 AG CEO Matthias Warnig have signed a cooperation agreement on the implementation of the Environmental and Community Initiatives (ECo-I) Strategy of the Nord Stream 2 project. Nord Stream 2 AG is the developer of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, which will supply Russian natural gas to the EU market through the Baltic Sea. The ECo-I strategy has been developed by the company for the project area in the Kingisepp district of the Leningrad Region in Russia.





The aim of the ECo-I Strategy is to ensure a sustainable implementation of the project that benefits the local environment and communities. The strategy is based on four pillars and represents a holistic approach to reinstatement and compensation, nature protection and biodiversity conservation, as well as community investment and sponsoring social projects relevant for local communities.





The agreement provides for cooperation between Nord Stream 2 AG and the Government of the Leningrad Region on the environmental protection and social infrastructure development, as well as for regular consultations and dialogue with regional authorities, experts and communities.





Alexander Drozdenko, Governor of the Leningrad Region, said: “Nord Stream 2 is an important project for Russia and for the Leningrad region. The cooperation agreement on the implementation of the Environmental and Community Initiatives that we signed today confirms that Nord Stream 2 is not only committed to invest in the project implementation in a sustainable way and thereby create business opportunities and jobs for many Leningrad region companies, but also to undertake social initiatives for the benefit of the region.”





“Nord Stream 2 is committed to becoming a good and responsible corporate citizen in the region for the long term,” said Matthias Warnig, CEO of Nord Stream 2 AG. “We are committed to contributing to environmental protection and social infrastructure development in the project area. Cooperation with the Leningrad region will enable us to implement our initiatives efficiently and in line with the local priorities.”





Nord Stream 2 has developed its ECo-I Strategy in line with international standards and beyond Russian mandatory regulatory requirements. As part of the implementation of this strategy, the company has already launched the telemetry study of the Baltic ringed seals (more information here: First Results of Baltic Seal Telemetry Studies Obtained). Nord Stream 2 AG is also working on the Biodiversity Action Plan for the Kurgalsky reserve together with the Committee for Natural Resources of the Leningrad Region (more information here: Nord Stream 2 Presents Biodiversity Conservation Strategy for the Kurgalsky Nature Reserve).