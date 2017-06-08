EM proposes using Latvenergo's extra profit to ease the burden of mandatory procurement component in electricity rates

Taking into consideration Latvenergo's higher-than-anticipated profit in 2017, the Economics Ministry will propose using part of the company's profit, EUR 78.9 mln, to ease the burden of mandatory procurement component in electricity rates, Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens (Unity) told LETA.

The increase in Latvenergo Group's profit last year was thanks to the tax reform. In addition, higher water level in the River Daugava last year contributed to increased energy generation levels, hence the extra profit, said Aseradens.





Latvenergo extra profit of EUR 78.9 mln must be used to reduce the impact of the mandatory procurement component in electricity rates on residents and legal entities, explained Aseradens, adding that the government would have to consider the proposal.





As reported, Latvenergo Group revenue amounted to EUR 925.627 mln in 2017 - a 0.6 % decrease from 2016, while the Group's profit increased 2.5 times to EUR 322.191 mln, according to the company's report submitted to Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.