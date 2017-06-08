Energy, Latvia, Society
EM proposes using Latvenergo's extra profit to ease the burden of mandatory procurement component in electricity rates
Taking into consideration Latvenergo's higher-than-anticipated profit in 2017, the Economics Ministry will propose using part of the company's profit, EUR 78.9 mln, to ease the burden of mandatory procurement component in electricity rates, Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens (Unity) told LETA.
The increase in
Latvenergo Group's profit last year was thanks to the tax reform. In
addition, higher water level in the River Daugava last year contributed to
increased energy generation levels, hence the extra profit, said Aseradens.
Latvenergo extra
profit of EUR 78.9 mln must be used to reduce the impact of the mandatory
procurement component in electricity rates on residents and legal entities,
explained Aseradens, adding that the government would have to consider the
proposal.
As reported, Latvenergo
Group revenue amounted to EUR 925.627 mln in 2017 - a 0.6 % decrease from
2016, while the Group's profit increased 2.5 times to EUR 322.191 mln,
according to the company's report submitted to Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
