Fertilizer plant in Kaliningrad to be operational in 3 years

A new 671-million-euro fertilizer factory should be built in the Russian Kaliningrad region after Arunas Laurinaitis, one of the shareholders of Lithuanian Achemos Grupe (Achema Group) and chairman of the board of directors Neman Azot, signed a cooperation agreement with Kaliningrad Governor Anton Alikhanov, however, the main investor remains a mystery, as Achemos Grupe maintains to have nothing to do with the project, Verslo Zinios business daily said, cites LETA/BNS.

In Laurinaitis' opinion, the Neman Azot factory should not become a major competitor for Achema, which produces similar output and receives the bulk of its revenue from outside Lithuania but from experts, however, geographic proximity cannot give Neman Azot a serious competitive advantage against Lithuania's Achema.

Laurinaitis, who serves as vice-president of the Lithuanian Industrialists' Confederation and board chairman of the Lithuania-Russia Economic and Trade Cooperation Council, plans that the new capacities in Kaliningrad should be operational in about three years. In his words, the Kaliningrad factory should sell its production on the Russian market and adapt a large share of its products for exports, however, Lithuania is not listed as a priority market.