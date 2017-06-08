Baltic States – CIS, Energy, Legislation, Lithuania
Fertilizer plant in Kaliningrad to be operational in 3 years
In Laurinaitis' opinion, the Neman
Azot factory should not become a major competitor for Achema, which produces similar output and receives the bulk of its
revenue from outside Lithuania but from experts, however, geographic proximity
cannot give Neman Azot a serious
competitive advantage against Lithuania's Achema.
Laurinaitis, who serves as vice-president of the Lithuanian Industrialists'
Confederation and board chairman of the Lithuania-Russia Economic and Trade
Cooperation Council, plans that the new capacities in Kaliningrad should be
operational in about three years. In his words, the Kaliningrad factory should
sell its production on the Russian market and adapt a large share of its
products for exports, however, Lithuania is not listed as a priority market.
