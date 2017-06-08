Energy, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania
Vilnius to file counterclaim against France's Veolia with Stockholm arbitration court
"Today is the day when we are submitting a counterclaim and a response
to their claim. We are still working on the amounts," Mantas Burokas, CEO of the municipal heating supplier Vilniaus
Silumos Tinklai (VST), told BNS.
"We will make a much more detailed comment on Tuesday," he added.
With the lease nearing expiration, Veolia
and Vilniaus Energija in late 2016
asked the Stockholm arbitration court to appoint an independent valuer of the
Vilnius district heat supply system.
The dispute was later expanded to include investments and damages incurred
by both sides in the city as they failed to agree on the value of the assets.
Vilnius' local authority and VST
last July filed a claim with the Stockholm arbitration court over an estimated
200 million euros in damages allegedly caused to the capital's heating grid by Veolia and Vilniaus Energija.
Veolia and Vilniaus Energija last October submitted
a full-scale claim, along with witnesses' testimonies and experts' findings, to
the Stockholm arbitration court. According to information available to BNS, the
group seeks around 100 million euros in damages.
The arbitration tribunal plans to resolve the dispute by March 2019.
