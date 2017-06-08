Energy, Estonia
Faults in Elektrilevi network down by 1/4 in 2017
Compared to
2012, the number of faults almost halved, Elektrilevi
said on February 16th.
"That the number of faults in the Elektrilevi network decreases year after year demonstrates that our investments
are paying off," Elektrilevi CEO Jaanus Tiisvend said.
During 2017, Elektrilevi built and upgraded 219
substations and 1,942 kilometers of power lines.
"The establishment of a weatherproof network has
been an important factor in reducing faults. This means that aerial wire
overhead lines are replaced with underground and aerial cables which are much
more resistant to whether effects such as storms, glazed frost and
thunder," Tiisvend added.
At this point 62 percent of the Elektrilevi network is weatherproof. During the year, Elektrilevi built 1,935 kilometers of weather resistant network. The goal
of Elektrilevi is to make 75 percent of the Estonian power transmission network
whether resistant by 2025.
The amount of time that an average customer had to
spend without electricity due to faults has decreased as well. If as recently
as in 2014 that amount of time was 413 minutes, in 2016 it was 163 minutes and
in 2017 104.4 minutes
"Automatic solutions developed by our engineers
which reduce the number of customers affected by faults and significantly raise
the speed of restoring power to customers have helped reduce the duration of
faults," Tiisvend added.
Fifty-eight percent of the distribution and regional
substations of Elektrilevi are digitally automated. Elektrilevi's innovative automation solutions have attracted interest also outside
Estonia, and Elektrilevi automation specialists are designing two
substations in Finland this year.
Operating a network of about 61,000 kilometers of
power lines and 24,000 substations, Elektrilevi is the biggest
distribution network company in Estonia. The company also manages 40 percent of
the total number of street lighting spots and is piloting an open
communications network with the power infrastructure for fast internet
connection.
