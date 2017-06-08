Latvian gasoline imports drop 8.8% in 2017; diesel fuel imports down 6.1%

In 2017, Latvian gasoline imports dropped 8.8% 2016, while diesel fuel imports declined 6.1% year-on-year, the Central Statistical Bureau reported, cites LETA.

In 2017, Latvia imported 283.608 million liters of gasoline and 1.369 million tons of diesel fuel.

The value of gasoline imports rose 4.7% year-on-year to EUR 106.354 million in 2017, while the value of diesel fuel imports grew 12.4% year-on-year to EUR 607.845 million.

Lithuania was the main supplier of gasoline and diesel fuel to Latvia in 2017.

In 2017, Latvia imported 181.775 million liters of gasoline from Lithuania, or 64.4% (62.1% 2016) of total gasoline imports, while 94.4 million liters, or 33.3%, were imported from Finland. Compared to a year ago, gasoline imports from Lithuania declined 5.3% and gasoline imports from Finland fell 14.9%.

In 2017, Lithuania supplied 819,465 tons of diesel fuel to Latvia or 59.9% (48.8% 2016) of total diesel fuel imports. Diesel fuel imports from Lithuania grew 15.1% against 2016. Diesel fuel imports from Finland contracted 18.4% to 375,100 tons, making up 27.4% of total diesel imports.

Belarus supplied 8.1%, or 110,825 tons of diesel fuel, up 39.6% year-on-year.

Last year, Latvia also imported 1,137 tons of fuel oil, down 32.2% year-on-year. The value of fuel oil imports was EUR 414,000, and 82.6% of the whole amount were imported from Estonia.

In 2016, Latvia imported 310.864 million liters of gasoline, 1.458 million tons of diesel fuel and 1,678 tons of fuel oil.