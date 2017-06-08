Energy, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.02.2018, 17:49
Eesti Energia introduces industry digitalization to EU Commission
|Photo: twitter
Eesti Energia took part in the development of the vision as a member of the Union of
Electricity Industry of Estonia. Hando Sutter, chairman of the management board
of Eesti Energia, introduced
Estonia's experience with the digitalization of energy industry by handing over
the vision for the future to European Commission, the company said.
"Estonia is one the few countries in the world, where smart
electricity network and remotely operated meters are 100 percent in use. The
most evident change for customers that accompanied the deployment of remotely
operated meters was the liberation from having to report electricity readings.
In addition, the system enables us to identify network failures much faster
than before and gives us an opportunity to manage our investments
better," Sutter said, adding that Eesti
Energia is ready to share its experiences concerning digitalization with
other countries as well.
According to Sutter, Estonia has longstanding experience with e-services,
which is very much appreciated by people for its comfort and speed. Also, on
the basis of the Paris Agreement, one of the cornerstones of EURELECTRIC's
vision is cleaner energy production.
"In the strategy of Eesti
Energia, we have taken climate objectives into account already before the
Paris Agreement. Our production has become cleaner year by year. The future of
oil shale energetics is oil, gas and electricity co-generation – this is the
way to process oil shale in the most environmentally friendly and efficient
way. By 2021, our goal is to increase the percentage of electricity produced
from renewable and alternative sources up to 40 percent," he said.
All production units used at Eesti
Energia are in accordance with the European Union's strict environmental
standards. Also, an award received from the Ministry of the Environment for
environmentally friendly production processes in January is an evidence of Eesti Energia's environmentally friendly
production, the company said.
With the creation of the vision for the future, EURELECTRIC has assumed the role of being the leader of clean
energy production in Europe, by encouraging energy producers and sellers to use
more and more digital solutions. EURELECTRIC
agitates energy producers to invest, so that an economical crossing to
cleaner energy production could happen and that the energy system would become
more responsive, flexible and efficient.
In its vision for the future, EURELECTRIC
calls for the stakeholders to acknowledge climate friendly and reasonably
priced electricity production, and to take digital technologies into use in
energy production and sales.
