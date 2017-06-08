Electricity consumption in Lithuania hits record high in 2017

Final electricity consumption in Lithuania rose by 2.8% in 2017 compared with 2016 to reach 10.76 terawatt-hours (TWh), the highest level since 1992, the power transmission system operator Litgrid said on February 1st, cites LETA/BNS.

Electricity consumption last year increased in all sectors, except for transport, with consumption by agriculture up by 4.4%, consumption by industrial enterprises up by 3.9%, consumption by households up by 2%, and consumption in the services sector up by 1.8%, it said in a press release.





The power and natural gas distribution company Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (Energy Distribution Operator, or ESO) has said recently that its customers last year used a total of 9.2 TWh of electricity, up 2.7% year-on-year, with 70% used by business customers and the rest by households.