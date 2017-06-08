Baltic States – CIS, Ecology, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Legislation
Nord Stream 2 receives permit for German territorial waters
“This permit is the result of an extensive
planning and consultation process. Nord Stream 2 is aware of its
responsibility towards this sensitive natural habitat and has taken this into account
in the planning phase. In addition to the environment, these considerations
also include the interests of other parties concerned, such as the shipping and
tourism industries,” said Jens Lange, Permitting Manager Germany at Nord
Stream 2 AG. “This permit is an important milestone in the complex permitting process
for the project as a whole.”
In early November 2017, Nord Stream 2 received
the Stralsund Mining Authority’s approval of mining activities for the Nord Stream 2
Pipeline in the area of the German continental shelf (equivalent to the German
Exclusive Economic Zone, or EEZ). This is a necessary precondition for the
Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) to issue its permit for the German
EEZ, which is expected in the first quarter of 2018.
The national permitting procedures in the
other four countries along the route – Russia, Finland, Sweden and Denmark – are
also proceeding as planned. Nord Stream 2 has fulfilled all
requirements and expects the permits to be issued in time for the scheduled start
of construction in 2018.
