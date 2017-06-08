Nord Stream 2 receives permit for German territorial waters

Nord Stream 2 AG today received the construction and operation permit for the planned pipeline in German territorial waters and the landfall area in Lubmin, near Greifswald. The Stralsund Mining Authority issued the official approval for this approximately 55-kilometre-long section of the pipeline in accordance with the Energy Industry Act (EnWG).

“This permit is the result of an extensive planning and consultation process. Nord Stream 2 is aware of its responsibility towards this sensitive natural habitat and has taken this into account in the planning phase. In addition to the environment, these considerations also include the interests of other parties concerned, such as the shipping and tourism industries,” said Jens Lange, Permitting Manager Germany at Nord Stream 2 AG. “This permit is an important milestone in the complex permitting process for the project as a whole.”

In early November 2017, Nord Stream 2 received the Stralsund Mining Authority’s approval of mining activities for the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline in the area of the German continental shelf (equivalent to the German Exclusive Economic Zone, or EEZ). This is a necessary precondition for the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) to issue its permit for the German EEZ, which is expected in the first quarter of 2018.

The national permitting procedures in the other four countries along the route – Russia, Finland, Sweden and Denmark – are also proceeding as planned. Nord Stream 2 has fulfilled all requirements and expects the permits to be issued in time for the scheduled start of construction in 2018.