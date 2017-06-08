Fortum businesses top list of recipients of renewable energy subsidy in 2017

Fortum Eesti and Anne Soojus, Estonian holdings of the Fortum Power and Heat OY energy group of Finland, were the biggest recipients of renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration support in Estonia in 2017, receiving altogether approximately 19.3 million euros, it appears from data available from the transmission system operator Elering, informs LETA/BNS.

Fortum Eesti AS and Anne Soojus received 18.9 million euros in renewable energy support and 345,000 euros in high-efficiency cogeneration support, Elering said. Altogether, Elering paid out 77.7 million euros in renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration support during the year.

The next biggest recipients of subsidy were Enefit Green AS, which received 14.6 million euros, companies of Nelja Energia group, which received 11.9 million euros, and Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam OU, which received 8.5 million euros.

Renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration support are deemed state aid.

Fortum Eesti AS is a holding of Fortum Power and Heat OY. Anne Soojus AS belongs to Fortum Tartu AS, of which Fortum Power and Heat owns 60% and the company Giga AS belonging to Estonian owners 40%.

Enefit Green AS is a renewable energy subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia.

Nelja Energia, based on Northern European and Estonian capital, is the biggest producer and developer of wind power in the Baltic states.





OU Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam is a company producing heat and electricity in Tallinn and is owned by the AS Utilitas Eesti group.