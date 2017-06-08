Energy, Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation
Fortum businesses top list of recipients of renewable energy subsidy in 2017
Fortum Eesti AS and Anne
Soojus received 18.9 million euros in renewable energy support and 345,000
euros in high-efficiency cogeneration support, Elering said. Altogether, Elering
paid out 77.7 million euros in renewable energy support and high-efficiency
cogeneration support during the year.
The next biggest recipients of subsidy were Enefit Green AS, which received 14.6 million euros, companies of Nelja Energia group, which received 11.9 million euros, and Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam OU, which received 8.5 million euros.
Renewable energy support and high-efficiency
cogeneration support are deemed state aid.
Fortum Eesti AS is a holding of Fortum Power and
Heat OY. Anne Soojus AS belongs to Fortum Tartu AS, of which Fortum Power and
Heat owns 60% and the company Giga AS belonging
to Estonian owners 40%.
Enefit Green AS is a renewable energy subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned energy
group Eesti Energia.
Nelja Energia, based on Northern European and Estonian capital, is the biggest producer
and developer of wind power in the Baltic states.
OU Utilitas Tallinna
Elektrijaam is a company producing heat and electricity in
Tallinn and is owned by the AS Utilitas Eesti group.
