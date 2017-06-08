Energy, Legislation, Lithuania, Nuclear power plant
Ignalina NPP auction case goes to court
Prosecutors have turned the case over to the Panevezys Regional Court, the
Prosecutor General's Office said on January 29th.
Formal suspicions of abuse were last December brought against six
individuals, including two former CEOs of the INPP, Darius Janulevicius and Osvaldas
Ciuksys, as well as Lauras Puslys,
head of the Commerce Department.
The court has also accepted for consideration a public interest lawsuit,
worth 1.564 million euros, in which prosecutors are seeking the annulment of
the results of the 2014 auction of 2,000 tons of radioactively contaminated
copper tubes and the sales contract.
Law-enforcement officials suspect that the winning bidder was
pre-determined.
According to the Special Investigation Service (STT), Germany's Sypra, one of only two bidders, won the
right to purchase the contaminated tubes for the initial price of over 1.5
million euros, or 781.9 euros per ton. By comparison, non-contaminated copper
cost around 3,800 euros per ton in the market at that time.
Janulevicius resigned as the Ignalina plant's CEO in early January amid the
suspicions.
