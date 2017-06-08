Baltic States – CIS, Energy, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 25.01.2018, 07:59
Members of Estonian delegation of PACE discuss dangers of Nord Stream 2
According to head of the Estonian delegation and PACE vice president Marianne Mikko, the discussion
highlighted that the construction of the pipes in the Baltic Sea between
Russia and Germany will bring along a number of dangers, spokespeople for the
Estonian parliament said. "Environmental risks have arisen already before
the completion of the utility line," Mikko said. She added that the gas
pipeline will also bring along political and economic dangers.
"Due to Nord Stream 2, Europe will become too dependent of the
bilateral relations between Russia and Germany. Russia can use the gas pipeline
according to political need, that is turn off the gas taps. The concern is
amplified by the circumstance that Russia has already used this possibility to
exert political and economic pressure," Mikko said.
Member of the delegation, Tiit Terik,
said that the possible dangers of installing new gas pipelines at the bottom of
the Baltic Sea must be thoroughly thought through and security dangers must
also be considered alongside factors endangering the environment. "As the
pipeline will run very close to us along the bottom of the sea, it is also a
security risk for us -- theoretically, under the pretext of protecting the
pipeline, our waters could be entered with equipment that is not at all in the
interest of the security of Estonia," Terik said in a press release.
It was also highlighted during the discussion that the planned gas pipeline
will go through the Kurgalski ecological reserve and its establishment may
cause the extinction of rare species. Speaking of environmental dangers, it was
also noted that the repairing of the gas pipelines located at the bottom of the
sea could take significantly more time than that of pipelines located
aboveground. Attention was also brought to the fact that the availability of
gas in the Russian section has decreased as export grows and the price of gas
has increased.
The event was also attended by environmental activist Jevgenia Tsirikova, founder and president of the organization Free
Russia Foundation (FRF) Natalia Arno and director of the consultation company
East European Gas Analysis Mihhail
Kortsemkin.
Topics discussed at the PACE session to be held this week include the
protection of minority languages, basic citizenship income and the humanitarian
consequences of the Ukrainian war, Turkey's military interference in Syria, the
role of the Council of Europe in the Israel-Palestine peace process and the
report on Estonia.
Italian Michele Nicoletti on
Monday was elected as the new president of PACE. Vice presidents were also
elected and Marianne Mikko will
continue as one vice president. Mikko was also elected the first deputy
chairman of the Monitoring Committee.
The Estonian delegation includes Mikko, Terik, Raivo Aeg, Andres Herkel, Eerik-Niiles Kross and Jaak Madison.
