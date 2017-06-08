Education and Science, Energy, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Technology
Estonia wants to join CERN
"The European Organization for Nuclear Research is an important
cooperation partner for Estonia both for developing research, innovation and
entrepreneurship," the prime minister was quoted by government
spokespeople as saying. "In order for our researchers, engineers and
entrepreneurs to be able to fully partake in the possibilities offered in CERN,
we must become a full member of the research institution." Estonia at
present has a cooperation contract with CERN.
"By joining CERN we will have access to research institution's
infrastructure and technology, the intellectual property developed there. Our
engineers will be able to acquire experience in CERN and out researchers
in addition to contributing to research so far can participate in the
management of the institution. Estonian entrepreneurs will have the opportunity
of making offers to CERN's tenders," Ratas said.
The government's Research and Development Council, which in March 2017
discussed the opportunities that will arise after joining, also supports
Estonia joining CERN. Altogether 1.43 million euros starting from 2019 has been
allocated in the 2018-2021 state budget strategy for CERN membership.
CERN, which has 22 member states, manages the world's largest particle
physics laborary. Prime Minister Juri Ratas in CERN met with director
for research and computing Eckhard Elsen,
director for finance and human resources Martin Steinacher, head of relations with associate members and
non-member states Emmanuel Tsesmelis
and Christoph Schafer, senior
advisor responsible for relations with Estonia.
Ratas also visited the area of the ATLAS experiment, which is one of seven
particle detector experiments at the Large Hadron Collider particle
accelerator.
