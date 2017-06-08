Estonia wants to join CERN

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas in Geneva on January 24th expressed the country's wish to become a full member of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: valitsus.ee

"The European Organization for Nuclear Research is an important cooperation partner for Estonia both for developing research, innovation and entrepreneurship," the prime minister was quoted by government spokespeople as saying. "In order for our researchers, engineers and entrepreneurs to be able to fully partake in the possibilities offered in CERN, we must become a full member of the research institution." Estonia at present has a cooperation contract with CERN.

"By joining CERN we will have access to research institution's infrastructure and technology, the intellectual property developed there. Our engineers will be able to acquire experience in CERN and out researchers in addition to contributing to research so far can participate in the management of the institution. Estonian entrepreneurs will have the opportunity of making offers to CERN's tenders," Ratas said.

The government's Research and Development Council, which in March 2017 discussed the opportunities that will arise after joining, also supports Estonia joining CERN. Altogether 1.43 million euros starting from 2019 has been allocated in the 2018-2021 state budget strategy for CERN membership.

CERN, which has 22 member states, manages the world's largest particle physics laborary. Prime Minister Juri Ratas in CERN met with director for research and computing Eckhard Elsen, director for finance and human resources Martin Steinacher, head of relations with associate members and non-member states Emmanuel Tsesmelis and Christoph Schafer, senior advisor responsible for relations with Estonia.

Ratas also visited the area of the ATLAS experiment, which is one of seven particle detector experiments at the Large Hadron Collider particle accelerator.