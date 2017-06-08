Baltic States – CIS, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 24.01.2018, 19:38
Gazprom holds 54% Lithuania's gas market in 2017
Amber Grid, Lithuania's gas transmission company, said 52.43 terawatt-hours (TWh) of gas were imported to Lithuania via the Klaipeda liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and the pipeline from Russia via Belarus over 2017, however, 25.66 TWh proceeded from Lithuania to the Russian Kaliningrad region.
In addition to transit to Kaliningrad, Gazprom last year supplied Lithuania with 14.41 TWh of gas, which accounts for nearly 5 4% of the total consumption volume. The remaining part – 12.36 TWh or 46% – was imported via the LNG terminal from Norway's Statoil and other suppliers to gas trade companies Litgas and Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas (Lithuanian Gas Supply, LDT), as well as Lithuania's biggest consumer, Jonava-based fertilizer producer Achema.
Importantly, Lithuania sent out a share of the imported gas (a total of 2.54 TWh) to Latvia – the gas went to the Incukalns underground gas storage facility and other buyers.
In 2016, Gazprom 's share in Lithuania accounted for 38.5% of the total consumption volume (9.16 TWh), while the share of gas imported via the LNG terminal was 61.3% (14.64 TWh). The latter was around 40% in 2017.
The LNG terminal in Klaipeda was inaugurated at the end of 2015, when gas from Norway's Statoil accounted for 16.5% of the market and Gazprom share stood at 84%.
- 24.01.2018 Петербургский "Морской фасад" в 2019 году может открыть круизную линию по Балтике
- 24.01.2018 Литовская Modus energy построит в Беларуси электростанции на биогазе
- 24.01.2018 В апреле Латвию посетят кронпринц Норвегии Хокон и кронпринцесса Метте-Марит
- 24.01.2018 Литва - балтийский лидер по привлекательности для туристов
- 24.01.2018 First results of Baltic seal telemetry studies obtained by Nord Stream 2
- 24.01.2018 Литва вводит госконтроль над деятельностью Orlen Lietuva, Achema и Telia Lietuva
- 24.01.2018 Цена свободы: эхо «черных январей»
- 24.01.2018 Латвийская экономика получила миллиард евро от фондов ЕС в 2017 году
- 24.01.2018 Эстонские перевозчики будут платить сбор за проезд по автомобильным дорогам России
- 24.01.2018 Depleted exports will halt Lithuania's economic growth in 2018