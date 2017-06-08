Energy, Legislation, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 12.01.2018, 11:43
Lithuanian solar plant development needs major stimulus
BC, Vilnius, 12.01.2018.Print version
With the Lithuanian Energy Ministry drawing up ambitious plans for the development of solar power plants in the country, market participants say that a major stimulus is needed to turn these plans into reality, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on January 11th, writes LETA/BNS.
"We need a boom to have 34,000 (producing electricity) consumers in Lithuania within three years. And if you want a boom, then you have to provide sufficient support to ensure that a solar plant pays for itself in three to four years," it quoted Ruslan Sklepovic, chairman of the management board at the renewable energy company Modus Energija, as saying.
"Then you won't have to do anything more about that. Everything will be done by the market," he added.
Andrius Karazinas, CEO at the solar plant designing and installation company Solet Technics, says that it now takes "a green energy enthusiast with a good income" to buy a solar power system, an investment that pays for itself in 12 years, without support from the state.
Other articles:
- 12.01.2018 Raivo Hein wanting to build bridge between mainland, Saaremaa
- 12.01.2018 Prosecutor's office demands punishment of EUR 10 mln for Tartu Mill
- 12.01.2018 Latvia's European Lingerie acquires Russian distributor Avangard
- 12.01.2018 Lithuania's oil reserves shrink further, new licensing tender may be launched
- 12.01.2018 President Xi: China hopes to strengthen cooperation with Nordic, Baltic countries
- 12.01.2018 Доходы Lietuvos gelezinkeliai выросли на 11% в 2017 году
- 12.01.2018 Lithuania's population declines by 38,000 in 2017
- 11.01.2018 Поезд Вильнюс-Даугавпилс будет запущен с 13 января
- 11.01.2018 Estonian Skinest Rail allowed to make final takeover bid for Latvian DLRR
- 11.01.2018 Work of president Vejonis receives highest assessment among politicians in Latvia