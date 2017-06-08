Energy, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Nuclear power plant
Lithuanian Ignalina NPP chief stepping down
The move was
reported to BNS by Janulevicius after meeting with Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas. In his words, the
decision was taken by agreement and the resignation would be submitted on
Tuesday.
"Obvious progress has lately been achieved in the
decommissioning process of the operations of the Ignalina NPP – there were no
delays or problems with efficient use of money. In light of the current
situation, a decision was taken that the company should be headed by a new
chief," Vaiciunas said in a press release.
Janulevicius will leave the post on Jan. 31, and a
competition for a new CEO will be announced soon.
At the end of December, Lithuania's law-enforcement
closed a pre-trial investigation into the allegations about the 2014 auction to
sell 2,000 tons of radioactively contaminated copper tubes estimated at 1.5
billion euros. Abuse suspicions were brought against six individuals, including
Janulevicius.
The closure projects, estimated at hundreds of
millions of euros, are co-financed by the European Commission (EC) and
international donors operating via the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD).
