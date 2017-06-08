Lithuanian Ignalina NPP chief stepping down

Darius Janulevicius is stepping down from the leading post of the Lithuanian Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant amid allegations of lack of transparency in the sales of the company's properties, informs LETA/BNS.

The move was reported to BNS by Janulevicius after meeting with Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas. In his words, the decision was taken by agreement and the resignation would be submitted on Tuesday.

"Obvious progress has lately been achieved in the decommissioning process of the operations of the Ignalina NPP – there were no delays or problems with efficient use of money. In light of the current situation, a decision was taken that the company should be headed by a new chief," Vaiciunas said in a press release.

Janulevicius will leave the post on Jan. 31, and a competition for a new CEO will be announced soon.

At the end of December, Lithuania's law-enforcement closed a pre-trial investigation into the allegations about the 2014 auction to sell 2,000 tons of radioactively contaminated copper tubes estimated at 1.5 billion euros. Abuse suspicions were brought against six individuals, including Janulevicius.

The closure projects, estimated at hundreds of millions of euros, are co-financed by the European Commission (EC) and international donors operating via the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).