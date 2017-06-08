Energy, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Nuclear power plant
Ignalina NPP CEO refuses to say if he'll resign amid abuse suspicions
"I'd
rather not comment. The ministry has stated its position. The ministry is my
boss and I listen to its position," he told BNS.
Janulevicius would not comment on the suspicions
brought against him either.
Law-enforcement officials in late December completed
their pre-trial investigation into an auction of the Ignalina plant's assets
worth over 1.5 million euros, held in 2014, and brought formal suspicions of
abuse against six people, including Janulevicius and Osvaldas Ciuksys, a former
CEO of the Ignalina NPP.
The Energy Ministry does not comment on the situation,
at least for now. Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas plans to meet with
Janulevicius this week, the minister's spokeswoman, Aurelija Vernickaite, told
BNS.
International donors, the European Commission and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which have been
funding the plant's closure projects worth hundreds of millions of euros, have
a positive opinion about the Ignalina NPP's performance of recent years in
decommissioning the Soviet-era nuclear power facility.
Janulevicius took over the helm of the Ignalina
NPP in March 2013. At the end of the same year, the plant reached
a final agreement with the Russian-owned German contractor Nukem on the
continuation of certain costly projects that had stalled for several years.
