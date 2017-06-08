Energy, EU – Baltic States, Investments, Lithuania
Danpower pauses investments in Lithuania
"We think that the heating sector is a good market and we want to
participate in it. We intend to look at what happens in the next two years
before making decisions on further investments," Manfred Schuele said in an interview to the business daily Verslo Zinios published on Tuesday.
"We are doing quite well and we are confident that things will
improve. But at the moment, we see no reason to invest further until
uncertainties are resolved," he added.
According to the managing director, the regulatory environment in Lithuania
is not well-balanced for all market players.
Danpower last April
asked the European Commission to look at whether Lietuvos Energija's Kaunas combined heat and power plant project
was justified. Independent heat producers and the state energy group have been
in dispute for some time now amid fears that new production capacities will
force existing producers out of the market. Danpower
has also taken the Finance Ministry, Lietuvos
Energija's sole shareholder, to court over the group's Vilnius CHP plant
project.
