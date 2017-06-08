Baltic States – CIS, Energy, Gas, Lithuania
Lithuanian businesses feel bigger competition on gas supplies market
"The conjuncture of pricing has changed. Until then, there was the gas
price and the margin – a price consisting of administrative costs and various
fees. It has declined now. We can see that this can benefit consumers. We are
sensitive to heating prices, where the gas part is one of the largest ones,
therefore, cheaper gas allows reducing the price for our products," said Mindaugas Pupienis, CEO of Kietaviskiu Gausa, a company that grows
vegetables in greenhouses.
Mindaugas Viselga, energy expert at Mantiga
producer of frozen products, says the competition among gas suppliers started
earlier than the start of the year. In his words, everyone knew back in 2017
that the discount would end, therefore, companies offering gas supplies emerged
last summer. Viselga said the competition would only escalate in the future.
