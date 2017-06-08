2017 electricity price in Lithuania lowest since 2013

The average electricity price on the Lithuanian market last year declined by 4% to 35.13 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), hitting the lowest point since the country joined the Nord Pool electricity market in 2013, informs LETA/BNS.

"Last year, Lithuania received about a fifth more cheaper energy than it did in 2016. Although the price had the potential for declining even further, this was curbed by higher prices in Poland and the 46-percent jump in electricity exports from Lithuania to Poland from 2016," Vidmantas Salietis, CEO at electricity trade and supplies company Energijos Tiekimas (Electricity Supply), said in a communique.

The biggest driver behind last year's prices was the 19-% increase in electricity imports from Sweden. Although the Lithuania-Sweden power interconnection NordBalt was offline 12 times last year, the duration of the idle spans was much shorter than in 2016.

In December, the average electricity price in Lithuania fell by 8% to 33.06 euros per MWh month-on-month, which was the lowest price since May when the NordBalt connecting Lithuania to the fourth Swedish price zone was online without interruptions.

Energijos Tiekimas said the December electricity prices in Lithuania remained the highest in the region, as the price was 32.26 euros in Latvia, 32.02 euros in Estonia and 32.04 euros in the fourth price zone of Sweden.