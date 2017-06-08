Energy, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
Monday, 08.01.2018, 08:57
2017 electricity price in Lithuania lowest since 2013
"Last year, Lithuania received about a fifth more cheaper energy than
it did in 2016. Although the price had the potential for declining even
further, this was curbed by higher prices in Poland and the 46-percent jump in
electricity exports from Lithuania to Poland from 2016," Vidmantas Salietis, CEO at electricity
trade and supplies company Energijos
Tiekimas (Electricity Supply), said in a communique.
The biggest driver behind last year's prices was the 19-% increase in
electricity imports from Sweden. Although the Lithuania-Sweden power
interconnection NordBalt was offline 12 times last year, the duration of the
idle spans was much shorter than in 2016.
In December, the average electricity price in Lithuania fell by 8% to 33.06
euros per MWh month-on-month, which was the lowest price since May when the
NordBalt connecting Lithuania to the fourth Swedish price zone was online
without interruptions.
Energijos Tiekimas said the December electricity prices in Lithuania remained the highest in
the region, as the price was 32.26 euros in Latvia, 32.02 euros in Estonia and
32.04 euros in the fourth price zone of Sweden.
