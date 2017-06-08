Energy, EU – Baltic States

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Friday, 05.01.2018, 19:24

Nord Pool trading volumes in Baltic, Nordic countries hit new high in 2017

BC, Vilnius, 05.01.2018.Print version
The Nordic and Baltic day-ahead market of Nord Pool, Europe's leading power market, saw continued growth in 2017 as volumes increased to a record of 394 terawatt-hours, up from 391 terawatt-hours in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.

During 2017, a total of 512 terawatt-hours of power was traded on Nord Pool, up from 505 terawatt-hours in 2016. In addition to the Nordic and Baltic day-ahead market, the volume is made up of the UK day-ahead market, the size of which was 111 terawatt-hours, as well as the Nordic, Baltic and German intraday market with a size of 6.7 terawatt-hours last year.

 

A total of 380 members were active at Nord Pool, trading from 20 countries.

 

Nord Pool operates markets in the Nordic and Baltic regions, Germany and the UK, and is a nominated electricity market operator (NEMO) in 15 European countries, while also servicing power markets in Croatia and Bulgaria.

 

The company has offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn, London and Berlin.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 