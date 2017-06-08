Energy, EU – Baltic States
Nord Pool trading volumes in Baltic, Nordic countries hit new high in 2017
The Nordic and Baltic day-ahead market of Nord Pool, Europe's leading power market, saw continued growth in 2017 as volumes increased to a record of 394 terawatt-hours, up from 391 terawatt-hours in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.
During 2017, a total of 512 terawatt-hours of power was traded on Nord
Pool, up from 505 terawatt-hours in 2016. In addition to the Nordic and Baltic
day-ahead market, the volume is made up of the UK day-ahead market, the size of
which was 111 terawatt-hours, as well as the Nordic, Baltic and German intraday
market with a size of 6.7 terawatt-hours last year.
A total of 380 members were active at Nord Pool, trading from 20 countries.
Nord Pool operates markets in the Nordic and Baltic regions, Germany and
the UK, and is a nominated electricity market operator (NEMO) in 15 European
countries, while also servicing power markets in Croatia and Bulgaria.
The company has offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn, London and
Berlin.
