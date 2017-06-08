Energy, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania
Court closes case against Vilniaus Energija's ex-execs due to limitation period
Prosecutors
had brought charges in the case against Jean
Sacreste, a French national, and two Lithuanian nationals, Andrius Janukonis and Linas Samuolis.
Judge Virginija Svediene of the
Vilnius Regional Court, who had heard the case for three years, ruled to
"terminate the criminal proceedings upon the expiry of the limitation
period (and) to cancel the measure of restraint in the form of recognizance not
to leave".
The ruling can be appealed to the Lithuanian Court of
Appeals within 20 days.
The Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) said
three years ago that it suspected that Vilniaus Energija and Litesko, another local
heating supplier owned by Veolia, and heat users had suffered almost 3 million
euros in damages due to illegal manipulation with gas purchase prices
Vilniaus Energija transferred Vilnius' district heating grid back to the city and the
municipal heating supplier Vilniaus Silumos
Tinklai after its 15-year lease on the assets expired in
late March 2017.
Vilniaus Energija says that the court proceedings were based on incorrect and false
information.
