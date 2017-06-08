Court closes case against Vilniaus Energija's ex-execs due to limitation period

A Vilnius court on December 28th closed a criminal case in which three former top executives of Vilniaus Energija (Vilnius Energy), a Lithuanian subsidiary of France's Veolia, were charged with fraud and illegal manipulation with gas purchase prices, as a statutory limitation period has expired, informs LETA/BNS.

Prosecutors had brought charges in the case against Jean Sacreste, a French national, and two Lithuanian nationals, Andrius Janukonis and Linas Samuolis.

Judge Virginija Svediene of the Vilnius Regional Court, who had heard the case for three years, ruled to "terminate the criminal proceedings upon the expiry of the limitation period (and) to cancel the measure of restraint in the form of recognizance not to leave".





The ruling can be appealed to the Lithuanian Court of Appeals within 20 days.

The Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) said three years ago that it suspected that Vilniaus Energija and Litesko, another local heating supplier owned by Veolia, and heat users had suffered almost 3 million euros in damages due to illegal manipulation with gas purchase prices

Vilniaus Energija transferred Vilnius' district heating grid back to the city and the municipal heating supplier Vilniaus Silumos Tinklai after its 15-year lease on the assets expired in late March 2017.

Vilniaus Energija says that the court proceedings were based on incorrect and false information.