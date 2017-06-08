Energy, Financial Services, Legislation, Lithuania, Nuclear power plant
Lithuanian law-enforcement end probe of activities of Ignalina’s executives
Ciuksys and Puslys are also suspected of unlawful possession of radioactive
substances.
The Special Investigation Service said the case would go to court after the
suspects study the investigation materials.
The Energy Ministry, which the NPP reports to, has provided no comment on
the situation so far.
Panevezys prosecutor Dalia
Markauskiene who was in charge of the investigation said the probe was not
only extensive but also very complicated, as it focused on corruption
allegations of top-level N-plant executives and businessmen in a company of
strategic importance to national security.
"It is a large-scale investigation, the case materials consist of more
than 30 volumes of documents," Markauskiene said in a press release.
The Competition Council's probe revealed that the companies involved in the
auction to sell radioactive copper ferrous scrap , including Germany's Sypra and Norvesta, a Raseiniai company that went bankrupt earlier this year,
had formed a cartel and were Wednesday imposed respective fines of 27,100 euros
and 27,500 euros.
Lithuania's law-enforcement had suspicions about the 2014 auction to sell
2,000 tons of radioactively contaminated copper tubes, whose winner was a
possibly pre-selected company, Sypra.
Janulevicius has been serving as the Ignalina facility's CEO since early
March of 2013 after heading a bankrupt investment company Hermis Capital. Ciuksys, a former diplomat, headed the company
between March of 2010 and April of 2011.
Abuse of office is punishable by fine or up to seven years in prison, while
unlawful possession of radioactive substances is punishable by arrest or up to
four years in prison.
