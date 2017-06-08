Nord Stream 2 project staying on track

The Gazprom Management Committee in December 2017 took note of the information regarding the progress of the Nord Stream 2 project, reports Gazprom.com.

Photo: gazprom.com

It was noted at the meeting that the project was going according to plan with support from Europe’s leading energy companies. Permits are currently being drawn up. National environmental impact assessment reports were submitted to the German, Danish, Finnish and Swedish authorities, with construction permit applications filed for the corresponding sections of the gas pipeline in the aforementioned countries.





Preparations for the pipeline’s construction are in full swing, with contracts signed for all basic materials, equipment and services required for the project.





The Members of the Management Committee expressed confidence that Nord Stream 2 would be completed on time and brought into operation before the end of 2019.