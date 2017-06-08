Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas

Estonia's largest electricity producer Eesti Energia plans to launch natural gas supply operations in Lithuania, reports LETA/BNS.

The country's energy market regulator on Friday issued Estonia's state-owned company with a gas supply license.

Eesti Energia purchases gas via the Klaipeda liquefied natural gas terminal. According to information available to BNS, the Estonian company has concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas (Lithuanian Gas Supply).

Enefit, an Eesti Energia subsidiary, has held a gas supply license since 2012, but it was not until last October that it announced its intention to supply gas.