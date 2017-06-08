Energy, Estonia, Gas, Legislation, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:26
Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas
BC, Vilnius/Tallinn, 22.12.2017.Print version
Estonia's largest electricity producer Eesti Energia plans to launch natural gas supply operations in Lithuania, reports LETA/BNS.
The country's energy market regulator on Friday issued Estonia's
state-owned company with a gas supply license.
Eesti Energia purchases gas via the Klaipeda liquefied natural gas
terminal. According to information available to BNS, the Estonian company has
concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos
Duju Tiekimas (Lithuanian Gas Supply).
Enefit, an Eesti Energia subsidiary, has held a gas
supply license since 2012, but it was not until last October that it announced
its intention to supply gas.
