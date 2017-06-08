EU ministers back Lithuania on trade in electricity from 3rd countries

EU energy ministers have agreed that the legislation of the bloc and its member states, including environmental and safety policies, should also apply to EU internal electricity market participants from third countries, a move of particular importance for Lithuania, which has decided to restrict power imports from Belarus' Astravyets nuclear power plant and calls on all EU countries to support this initiative, informs LETA/BNS.

Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas says that the same rules must apply both to electricity produced within the EU and in line with its standards and to power coming to the EU market from third countries, which currently has unrestricted access.

"This creates unfair competition for EU energy producers and poses threats to energy security. At the same time, this contradicts the fundamental objective of the Energy Union to have a well-functioning EU electricity market where all players enjoy a level playing field," the minister said during a meeting of the EU Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (TTE) in Brussels.

"Therefore, it is necessary to take legal measures to prevent the electricity market from being distorted and to ensure that clean energy development is not held back," he added.

The Council added a provision to the EU internal electricity market directive that acknowledges the problem, constantly raised by Lithuania, of internal market distortions due to different standards being applied to electricity from third countries.

The legislation approved by the ministers will take effect after negotiations with the European Parliament and the European Commission are concluded.