EU ministers back Lithuania on trade in electricity from 3rd countries
Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas
Vaiciunas says that the same rules must apply both to electricity produced
within the EU and in line with its standards and to power coming to the EU
market from third countries, which currently has unrestricted access.
"This creates unfair competition for EU energy producers and poses
threats to energy security. At the same time, this contradicts the fundamental
objective of the Energy Union to have a well-functioning EU electricity market
where all players enjoy a level playing field," the minister said during a
meeting of the EU Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (TTE) in
Brussels.
"Therefore, it is necessary to take legal measures to prevent the
electricity market from being distorted and to ensure that clean energy
development is not held back," he added.
The Council added a provision to the EU internal electricity market
directive that acknowledges the problem, constantly raised by Lithuania, of
internal market distortions due to different standards being applied to
electricity from third countries.
The legislation approved by the ministers will take effect after
negotiations with the European Parliament and the European Commission are
concluded.
