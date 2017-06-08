Eesti Gaas starts bringing natgas from Klaipeda

The Estonian company Eesti Gaas has signed a contract with Klaipedos Nafta, the company operating a terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Klaipeda, Lithuania, on deliveries of LNG from Lithuania, informs LETA/BNS.

"At present, Eesti Gaas has purchased 1,500 cubic meters of LNG, which makes about 40 trailers. We bring LNG with our own trucks and are able to offer it to our customers and interested parties in Estonia as well as other nearby countries," Margus Kaasik, member of the board of Eesti Gaas, said on December 19th.

He said that the first delivery took place last week.

So far, Eesti Gaas has been importing LNG primarily from Pskov, Russia, and also from Finland and Poland. The contract with the Lithuanian terminal will further diversify the sources of supply and enable Eesti Gaas to offer LNG to more customers.

"We are very pleased to start cooperation with the Klaipeda terminal, it increases our security of supply and turns LNG into a more attractive and available energy source for our customers," Kaasik said. "By now, Eesti Gaas has developed the best LNG delivery capability on the market. We are able to provide proper service to Tallink Megastar and ensure volumes that are beyond the capabilities of small distributors," Kaasik said.

The board member of Eesti Gaas said that the role of LNG as a fuel in transportation, particularly in maritime transport, is set to grow in the coming years, and Eesti Gaas considers it important when developing its business plans.

LNG is an environmentally friendly energy source with a high calorific value also for industries, and transportation in liquefied form enables to deliver natural gas also to areas that are not connected to gas pipelines, according to Eesti Gaas.

AS Eesti Gaas is a seller of natural gas and electricity. The group consists of a gas network construction subsidiary, AS EG Ehitus, and the distribution service company AS Gaasivorgud. Eesti Gaas is also active in Latvia, where its business is named SIA EG Energija.