Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:34
Eesti Gaas starts bringing natgas from Klaipeda
"At present, Eesti Gaas has
purchased 1,500 cubic meters of LNG, which makes about 40 trailers. We bring
LNG with our own trucks and are able to offer it to our customers and
interested parties in Estonia as well as other nearby countries," Margus
Kaasik, member of the board of Eesti Gaas,
said on December 19th.
He said that the first delivery took place last week.
So far, Eesti Gaas has been
importing LNG primarily from Pskov, Russia, and also from Finland and Poland.
The contract with the Lithuanian terminal will further diversify the sources of
supply and enable Eesti Gaas to offer
LNG to more customers.
"We are very pleased to start cooperation with the Klaipeda terminal,
it increases our security of supply and turns LNG into a more attractive and
available energy source for our customers," Kaasik said. "By now, Eesti Gaas has developed the best LNG
delivery capability on the market. We are able to provide proper service to
Tallink Megastar and ensure volumes that are beyond the capabilities of small
distributors," Kaasik said.
The board member of Eesti Gaas
said that the role of LNG as a fuel in transportation, particularly in maritime
transport, is set to grow in the coming years, and Eesti Gaas considers it important when developing its business
plans.
LNG is an environmentally friendly energy source with a high calorific
value also for industries, and transportation in liquefied form enables to
deliver natural gas also to areas that are not connected to gas pipelines,
according to Eesti Gaas.
AS Eesti Gaas is a seller of
natural gas and electricity. The group consists of a gas network construction
subsidiary, AS EG Ehitus, and the
distribution service company AS Gaasivorgud.
Eesti Gaas is also active in Latvia,
where its business is named SIA EG
Energija.
