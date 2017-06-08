Energy, EU – Baltic States, Legislation
EU ministers agree on rules that liberalize electricity market
"Our goal is a market that is able to compete and guarantees everybody
access to electric energy at an affordable price, but at the same time we are
providing governments with the possibility of helping, if necessary,"
Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson, who headed the meeting, said in a press release.
According to the new internal market rules, consumers and producers will be
able to choose prices in the whole EU, similarly to Estonia. This should reduce
market distortions, increase competition and reduce retail prices. Member
states would still be able to regulate prices in a given amount of time to help
and protect households that are vulnerable.
In addition, member states will guarantee that domestic regulation allows
energy suppliers to offer contract with dynamic electricity prices.
The EU internal energy market rules are one element of the clean energy
package.
