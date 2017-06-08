EU ministers agree on rules that liberalize electricity market

The energy ministers of the European Union on December 18th agreed on new internal electricity market rules which set down common requirements for guaranteeing the competitive ability of the EU electricity market as well as liberalize the market, informs LETA/BNS.

"Our goal is a market that is able to compete and guarantees everybody access to electric energy at an affordable price, but at the same time we are providing governments with the possibility of helping, if necessary," Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson, who headed the meeting, said in a press release.

According to the new internal market rules, consumers and producers will be able to choose prices in the whole EU, similarly to Estonia. This should reduce market distortions, increase competition and reduce retail prices. Member states would still be able to regulate prices in a given amount of time to help and protect households that are vulnerable.

In addition, member states will guarantee that domestic regulation allows energy suppliers to offer contract with dynamic electricity prices.

The EU internal energy market rules are one element of the clean energy package.