BMGS won't get extra EUR 2.3 mln for Klaipeda LNG terminal jetty project
BC, Riga/Vilnius, 19.12.2017.Print version
Latvia's construction company BMGS, which built the Klaipeda liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal's jetty under a contract worth 34.75 million euros, will not receive another 2.3 million euros for certain additional work it did in 2014, reports LETA/BNS.
The Stockholm arbitration court has rejected BMGS' claim, Klaipedos Nafta,
the LNG terminal's operator, said
The Latvian company told the court that it had incurred more than 2.3
million euros in additional costs due to work it had to do because of
unforeseen geological soil conditions.
Klaipedos Nafta said that BMGS had failed to
observe the terms and conditions the contract, which set a fixed price for the
whole project.
Germany's PPS Pipeline Systems
built the LNG terminal's pipeline under a contract worth 33.3 million euros.
