Education and Science, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 27.11.2019, 23:06
Ministry proposes allowing Muiznieks to run in new elections of University of Latvia rector
The ministry's representatives said that the Education and Science Ministry on behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers has had several meetings with Muiznieks as the plaintiff in the legal dispute with the government and offered to settle the conflict out of court.
The Education and Science Ministry is ready to change or reverse its decision not to approve Muiznieks as University of Latvia rector if a new election of the University of Latvia rector are held in accordance with the Law on Higher Education Institutions and the University of Latvia Constitution.
The ministry is also ready to propose amendments to the Law on Higher Education Institutions to ensure Muiznieks can run in the election.
As reported, the Administrative District Court on September 30 suspended the Cabinet of Ministers decision not to approve Muiznieks as the University of Latvia rector, which means that Muiznieks continues as the university's acting rector.
After prolonged discussions, the government decided at the end of August against re-appointing Muiznieks as rector of the University of Latvia based on the Education and Science Ministry’s claims of multiple violations in the rector’s election.
- 27.11.2019 Голосование о выражении недоверия мэру Риги пройдет в четверг
- 27.11.2019 Минобразования Эстонии: карьерный путь учителя меняется
- 27.11.2019 Еврокомиссия: основные проблемы малых и средних предприятий Латвии -- недостаточные инновации и квалификация работников
- 27.11.2019 В Латвии растет удельный вес "рабочих" ВНЖ
- 27.11.2019 Foreign Investors Fail to Get Replies from the Mayor of Riga
- 27.11.2019 МОН предлагает провести новые выборы ректора Латвийского Университета
- 27.11.2019 Зерновой трейдер Agerona привлекает 14 млн. евро на развитие бизнеса
- 27.11.2019 Opening of MGI Latvia Builds Foundation for China-Europe Life Science Cooperation
- 27.11.2019 Latvian president to promulgate 2020 budget
- 27.11.2019 Премьер-министр Латвии: бюджет на следующий год мы менять не будем