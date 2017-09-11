Ministry proposes allowing Muiznieks to run in new elections of University of Latvia rector

The ministry's representatives said that the Education and Science Ministry on behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers has had several meetings with Muiznieks as the plaintiff in the legal dispute with the government and offered to settle the conflict out of court.





The Education and Science Ministry is ready to change or reverse its decision not to approve Muiznieks as University of Latvia rector if a new election of the University of Latvia rector are held in accordance with the Law on Higher Education Institutions and the University of Latvia Constitution.





The ministry is also ready to propose amendments to the Law on Higher Education Institutions to ensure Muiznieks can run in the election.





As reported, the Administrative District Court on September 30 suspended the Cabinet of Ministers decision not to approve Muiznieks as the University of Latvia rector, which means that Muiznieks continues as the university's acting rector.





After prolonged discussions, the government decided at the end of August against re-appointing Muiznieks as rector of the University of Latvia based on the Education and Science Ministry’s claims of multiple violations in the rector’s election.



