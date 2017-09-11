Education and Science, Latvia, Legislation
Court allows government to appoint new acting University of Latvia rector
After lengthy debating, the government decided on August 27 not to approve Muiznieks' reappointment as University of Latvia rector based on the Education and Science Ministry’s claims of multiple violations in the rector’s election. Gvido Straube was appointed the university's acting rector.
However, Muiznieks later appealed the government's decision in court and won his lawsuit. As a result, Straube was dismissed and Muiznieks became acting rector.
Today, the Administrative Regional Court decided to leave the ban on new University of Latvia rector's elections in place as a temporary protective measure, but gave the Cabinet of Ministers permission to appoint a new acting rector, LETA was told at the court.
The ruling of the Administrative Regional Court cannot be further appealed.
It was also reported that the Administrative District Court on September 30 suspended the Cabinet of Ministers decision not to approve Muiznieks as the University of Latvia rector, allowing Muiznieks to continue as the university's acting rector.
