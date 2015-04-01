Six applications received to fill position of Vilnius University rector

Six undisclosed applicants have expressed their wish to become rector of Vilnius University, informed LETA/BNS.

The deadline to submit their applications ended on Thursday night. "We have received six applications," Ervinas Spudys, spokesman for Vilnius University, told.





The contenders and their applications will be assessed by Vilnius University's Central Electoral Commission, and those who meet all requirements will be officially registered as candidates.





The new rector will be elected during a secret ballot by the Council of Vilnius University for five years. The new rectors will assume their position on April 1, 2020.





The university's incumbent rector Arturas Zukauskas was inaugurated on April 1, 2015.





Established in 1579, Vilnius University is one of the old and well-known higher schools in Central and Eastern Europe.