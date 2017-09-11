Education and Science, Latvia, Medicine, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 23.10.2019, 15:38
Latvia: Medical students to be taught military medicine basics
As the ministry's parliamentary secretary Martins Stakis (For Development) told the Saeima Budget and Finance Committee today, the defense budget will increase next year taking into account economic growth and while at the same time maintaining a level of 2% of GDP.
Regarding the defense sector's relationship with the health sector, the ministry representative explained that it was important that there are doctors based in the regions.
At the same time, in order to enhance the capacity of medical personnel to work in the field of defense, the MoD is conducting talks with Riga Stradins University and the University of Latvia and considering the possibility to include the basics of military medicine in the programs of medical students.
This would be necessary because the nature of military medical work is different, so medical personnel should know how to treat, for example, gunshot wounds.
The MoD also plans to develop a network of military training grounds in Latvia, ensuring that they are available in every region of the country. This also applies to national defense schools, as pupils will also need to learn the basics of shooting, which in turn require special facilities or territories.
