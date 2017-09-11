Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Latvia
European Researchers' Night event will take place in Latvia
On Friday, September 27, in 17 cities and regions of Latvia, the European Researchers’ Night event "Science for the Future" will take place.
Scientific institutes, universities and other institutions in more than 40 sites throughout Latvia will be open to visitors to get acquainted with scientific achievements and work of scientists.\
The students of the Institute of Solid State Physics, in homer of the 100 years of the University of Latvia, will participate in a united UL team at the Science House.
The program of the events of the European Researchers' Night can be found here: http://www.zinatniekunakts.lv/
