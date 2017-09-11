Tarmo Soomere re-elected as president of Estonian Academy of Sciences

The Estonian Academy of Sciences on Wednesday elected Tarmo Soomere as its president for a second five-year term, informed LETA/BNS.

Soomere was supported by 37 of the 49 members of the academy who took part in the vote. Thirty-one votes in favor were required for a candidate to get elected.





The incumbent was the sole candidate for the post as all other candidates proposed by members of the academy withdrew from the contest.





Soomere said in his speech after the election result was announced that the general meeting of the academy on Wednesday proved that trust in the academy's necessity has been restored in members of the academy. He also observed that the academy needs to make a clear choice between the role of a lobbyist and scientific adviser.





"The advice of the one who lobbies will not be heard," Soomere said.





The general meeting of the Estonian Academy of Sciences also elected three foreign members: computer scientist Margus Veanes, geneticist Svante Paabo and language scientist Raimo Raag.





Soomere said after the outcome of the vote on foreign members was announced: "With the new foreign members the academy received a substantial reinforcement today, which allows to make Estonia bigger."